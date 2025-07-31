 Contact Us
Virginia city councilman set on fire in personal attack

Virginia city councilman Lee Vogler was seriously injured in a targeted personal attack when he was set on fire outside his workplace; a suspect has been arrested, and police say the motive was not political.

Published July 31,2025
A city councilman in the US state of Virginia was set on fire Wednesday in what police say was a targeted personal attack, according to local media.

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler, 38, was doused with a flammable liquid and ignited outside his workplace at Showcase Magazine, said the Danville Police Department.

The suspect, Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, was arrested.

Police said the attack stems from a personal matter not related to Vogler's position on the council or any other political affiliation.

Vogler, who sustained "serious burn injuries," has been taken to a hospital, according to the reports.