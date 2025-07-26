Child dies from 'brain-eating amoeba' after South Carolina lake swim

A child in the US state of South Carolina died from a rare brain infection caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba, commonly known as the "brain-eating amoeba," according to local media reports on Friday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) said the child was likely exposed while swimming in Lake Murray.

Naegleria fowleri is found in warm freshwater such as lakes and rivers, particularly during summer.

Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia confirmed the child's death on July 22.

"This organism occurs naturally and is present in many warm water lakes, rivers, and streams," DPH was quoted as saying by Fox News. "Water activities like swimming or diving in warm freshwater may increase the risk of exposure and infection."

The amoeba causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare but almost always fatal brain infection. It enters the body through the nose — usually when people swim or dive — and travels to the brain.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), early symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting, followed by stiff neck, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, and coma. Death typically occurs within five days, though the range is one to 18.

This is South Carolina's first confirmed case since 2016.

Authorities stressed that there is no increased risk to the public, as the infection is not spread from person to person.

Tammy Lundstrom, an infectious disease specialist at Trinity Health, said fewer than 10 cases occur annually in the US.

"Millions of people enjoy swimming every summer, but only a few become infected," she said.

Health officials advise swimmers to avoid jumping or diving into warm freshwater, to use nose clips, and avoid stirring up sediment to reduce the risk of exposure.





