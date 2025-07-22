Canada’s Carney meets with King of Jordan for 1st time since taking office

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sought to strengthen trade relations during a meeting Monday with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Ottawa.

"They discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral commerce and investment as Canada diversifies its trade partners and builds a stronger economy," said a news release from the prime minister's office.

To that end, Carney announced CAN$28.4 million ($20.7 million) to support Jordan's border security and development efforts, as well as aiding that country's defense against terrorism and transnational crime.

The funds will also be used to assist in education, health and job creation for refugees.

The two leaders also discussed the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and the imperative of stability in Syria.

It was their first in-person meeting since Carney was sworn in on March 14, 2025.





