US prosecutor in Combs, Epstein cases dismissed

The US Justice Department has dismissed Maurene Comey, a prominent federal prosecutor known for her roles in high-profile cases involving hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, press reports said on Wednesday.

Comey, who worked at the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York since 2015, was notified of her firing in a memo citing Article 2 of the US Constitution, which outlines presidential authority, according to ABC News and CBS News.

She most recently led the prosecution of Combs, who was convicted of interstate prostitution but acquitted of more serious charges earlier this month.

Comey also played a key role in the prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assisting Epstein in sexually abusing underage girls, and in the office's broader efforts to prosecute Epstein before his death in custody in 2019.

The Justice Department and the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan have declined to comment on the reasons for her dismissal.

Comey is the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by then-President Donald Trump in 2017 during an investigation into alleged ties between his associates and Russia.

Trump has privately expressed frustration about having a Comey in the administration, according to ABC News.

Comey's removal comes amid a broader shake-up in the Southern District of New York, where several top prosecutors have resigned or been replaced.

In April, Trump appointed Jay Clayton as interim US attorney following the departure of Matthew Podolsky.

Podolsky had replaced Danielle Sassoon, who resigned after the department dropped corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.





