US Democrats slam State Department job cuts, warn of national security risks

A number of US Senate Democrats on Friday slammed the Trump administration's announced plans to terminate more than 1,300 personnel at the Department of State.

"As the US retreats, our adversaries—like the People's Republic of China—are expanding their diplomatic reach, making Americans less safe and less prosperous.

"If this administration is serious about putting 'America first,' it must invest in our diplomatic corps and national security experts—not erode the institutions that protect our interests, promote US values and keep Americans abroad safe," the senators said in a statement.

Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said the administration's decision to fire hundreds of members of the Civil Service and Foreign Service at the Department of State "undermines our national security."

The statement came after US media reported that the agency began firing more than 1,300 US-based employees as part of a sweeping reorganization under the administration. The total number of departures, including voluntary ones, is expected to be nearly 3,000.

"Blanket and indiscriminate cuts—the legacy from Elon Musk's failed DOGE effort—weaken our government's ability to deliver for the American people in a cost-effective manner.

"There are active conflicts and humanitarian crises in Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, Haiti and Myanmar—to name a few," the senators said, adding it is time to strengthen the nation's diplomatic hand.

They pledged to advocate for the public servants affected by the layoffs and called for full transparency and adherence to legal procedures.

"We call on Secretary (Marco) Rubio to ensure that any proposed reorganization, including reductions in force, is carried out transparently and in full accordance with US law," the statement concluded.





