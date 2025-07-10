Trump taps Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as interim NASA chief

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday named Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as the interim administrator of the space agency NASA.

"Sean is doing a TREMENDOUS job in handling our Country's Transportation Affairs, including creating a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control system, while at the same time rebuilding our roads and bridges, making them efficient, and beautiful, again," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post announcing the appointment.

He indicated that Duffy may serve only "for a short period of time."

It remains to be seen whether he intends to seek the required Senate confirmation for the position.

"He will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time," Trump said while also congratulating Duffy.

With his appointment, Duffy becomes part of a small group of administration officials holding leadership roles across multiple agencies.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also serves as the National Security Adviser and the acting head of the National Archives and Records Administration.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is simultaneously the acting director of the Office of Government Ethics and the acting Special Counsel of the Office of the Special Counsel.

In addition, Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll is also the acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.



