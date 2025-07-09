Flash flooding in New Mexico kills 3

Torrential rainfall in southern New Mexico caused severe flash flooding on Tuesday, leaving at least three people dead and leading to dozens of emergency rescues, according to US local media.

Officials in the village of Ruidoso confirmed that the victims—a four-year-old girl, a seven-year-old boy, and a man estimated to be in his 40s or 50s—were swept away by floodwaters and later found dead, CBC News reported.

Between 50 and 60 swift-water rescues were carried out, and search and rescue efforts were ongoing as of Tuesday night, CBC cited local authorities as saying.

The flooding caused the Rio Ruidoso in Lincoln County to surge to an unprecedented 20 feet—surpassing the previous record by five feet, officials said.





