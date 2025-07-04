Trump says will start sending letters to countries on tariffs

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will send letters to various countries stating how much tariffs they will pay, possibly beginning Friday, as the tariff deadline, July 9, is just days away.

Trump said the letters will specify how much each nation will have to pay, such as "a 20%, 25%, or 30% tariff."

"As you know, we have far more than 170 countries, and how many deals can you make? You can make good deals, but they are very much more complicated," Trump told reporters.

"I'd rather send out a letter saying this is what you're going to pay," he noted.

The president said countries want specific agreements that include various clauses, but he prefers to make a simple agreement.

He added that Washington will be "sending some letters out starting probably on Friday, maybe 10 a day."

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday that "countries should be careful" not to delay trade negotiations.

Bessent again warned that the negotiating countries could return to April 2 level tariffs if they are not "careful" in the trade talks.

In April, the US imposed "reciprocal" tariffs on most countries, later suspending them on April 9 for 90 days.

Various tariff negotiations are ongoing as countries seek better trade deals with the world's biggest economy as the deadline nears.

Meanwhile, Trump this week also said he had no plans to extend the July 9 deadline.





