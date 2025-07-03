 Contact Us
Trump says Fed Chair Jerome Powell ‘should resign immediately’

Published July 03,2025
US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell "should resign immediately."

Trump made the remarks on his Truth Social platform, where he shared a news article about a call from William Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, urging Congress to investigate Powell.

"'Too Late' should resign immediately!!!" he said, using his nickname for Powell, referring to the Bloomberg story about Pulte.

In a statement, Pulte called on Congress to launch a probe into Powell over what he described as "political bias" and "misleading statements during a Senate hearing."

He accused Powell of lying about the nature and cost of a planned $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed's headquarters, calling it a clear example of misconduct.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Powell, particularly for "delaying interest rate cuts."