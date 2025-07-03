Top US, Saudi diplomats discuss Gaza, Syria, regional developments

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, April 9. (AA File Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a call Wednesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss regional issues, including the wars in the Gaza Strip and Syria, according to statements from both governments.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed Iran, Syria, Gaza, and Sudan, among other issues," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a readout.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the two officials reviewed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington.

The two "also discussed the latest regional and international developments," it added on X.