US announces new visa restrictions to combat fentanyl crisis

Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled a new visa restriction policy Thursday to curb the influx of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the US.

"The fentanyl crisis in the United States is unprecedented," Rubio said in a statement.

Citing statistics, including more than 220 overdose deaths daily in 2024, Rubio said fentanyl remains the "leading cause" of death for Americans ages 18 to 44.

The new policy, implemented under section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, builds upon existing sanctions under Executive Order 14059, which targets foreign individuals involved in the global illicit drug trade.

"Imposing visa restrictions on drug traffickers, their family members, and close personal and business associates will not only prevent them from entering the United States, but it will serve as a deterrent for continued illicit activities," Rubio said.

The State Department will use "all necessary tools" to deter and dismantle the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs from entering the US and harming its citizens, he added.