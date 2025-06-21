Trump says it is 'very hard' to ask Israel to halt its bombing of Iran, says Tel Aviv 'winning'

US President Donald Trump on Friday downplayed the possibility of stepping in to tell Israel to halt its attacks on Iran amid the spiraling conflict, warning that Tehran has a "maximum" of two weeks to conclude negotiations.

The comments come after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country is "ready to consider diplomacy once again once the aggression stops and the aggressor (is) held accountable." He was referring to Israel, which launched its attacks on June 13, sparking retaliation from Iran, including hundreds of drone and missile attacks.

Trump downplayed the possibility of Washington asking Israel to halt its attacks, saying the country is currently "winning" the ongoing conflict.

"I think it's very hard to make that request right now. If somebody's winning, it's a little bit harder to do than if somebody is losing, but we're ready, willing and able, and we've been speaking to Iran, and we'll see what happens," he told reporters as he got off Air Force One in New Jersey.

Asked about the two-week timetable he laid out Thursday for making a decision about carrying out US attacks on Iran, Trump said it is the "maximum" amount of time he will provide before taking action.

"It's just time to see whether or not people come to their senses," Trump said.

He further downplayed talks that took place Friday between Araghchi and the foreign minister of three European countries, saying: "Europe is not going to be able to help in this."

"They didn't help, no. Iran doesn't want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us," he said.

Trump said he believed that Iran would have been able to acquire a nuclear weapon "within a matter of weeks, or certainly within a matter of months," maintaining: "We can't let that happen."

Iran has denied any intent to acquire a nuclear weapon, and has said its nuclear program is geared toward civilian purposes only.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched a series of attacks on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks. Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.