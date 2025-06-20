US issues new Iran-related sanctions

The US on Friday said it that it had imposed new sanctions targeting entities that have procured "sensitive machinery" for Iran's defense industry.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated one individual and eight entities, and identified one vessel as blocked property, for their involvement in the procurement and transshipment of "sensitive machinery" for Iran's defense industry, it said.

The vessel, the Shun Kai Xing, owned by Hong Kong-based Unico Shipping Co. Ltd., was carrying machinery for OFAC-designated Rayan Roshd Afzar Company and Towse Sanaye Nim Resanaye Tarashe, a company controlled by Rayan executives, it said.

"The United States remains resolved to disrupt any effort by Iran to procure the sensitive, dual-use technology, components, and machinery that underpin the regime's ballistic missile, unmanned aerial vehicle, and asymmetric weapons programs," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. "We have been clear: those who enable these schemes will be held accountable."

Bessent added the department will continue to degrade Iran's ability to produce and proliferate "these deadly weapons, which threaten regional stability and global security."

The fresh sanctions came eight days after Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to carry out retaliatory strikes. The strikes were launched over alleged advances in Iranian weapons technology, but Iran and even Western intelligence agencies have denied the allegations.