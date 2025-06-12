U.S. issues highest-level travel warning for Iraq

The U.S. Department of State has raised its travel advisory for Iraq to Level 4 – "Do Not Travel" – citing terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and the limited ability of the U.S. government to provide emergency services to its citizens in the country.

In a written statement, the department reiterated that non-essential government personnel have been instructed to leave Iraq. The advisory strongly warns U.S. citizens: "Do not travel to Iraq for any reason."

The statement emphasized that U.S. government personnel in Iraq are expected to live and work under strict security measures. It also warned of persistent threats of terrorist violence, attacks, and other risks throughout the country.