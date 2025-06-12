Trump warns of potential Israeli strike on Iran, says it 'could very well happen'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said a potential Israeli strike on Iran "could very well happen," but emphasized his preference to avoid a broader conflict as Washington seeks a nuclear agreement with Tehran.

"Well, I don't want to say imminent, but it looks like it's something that could very well happen," Trump said after a bill signing event when asked about the likelihood of an Israeli attack.

"Look, it's very simple, not complicated. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," he added.

Saying that he prefers to "avoid the conflict," Trump argued that "Iran's gonna have to negotiate a little bit tougher, meaning they have to give us some things that they're not willing to give us right now."

He said the US is working toward a diplomatic resolution and hinted at progress in talks with Tehran.

"I want to have an agreement with Iran. We're fairly close to an agreement," he said, adding that "as long as I think there is a chance I would rather that they (the Israelis) don't go in in order not to ruin it."

Trump further defended his administration's recent order of voluntary departure of nonessential employees and military families from some locations in the Middle East.

"There's a chance of massive conflict. We have a lot of American people in this area, and I said we gotta to tell them to get out, because, something could happen soon," he said. "I don't want to be the one who didn't give any warning, and missiles are flying into their buildings. It's possible. So I had to do it."