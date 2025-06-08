US senator asks about national security contingency plans after Trump-Musk public feud

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to provide details on the administration's contingency plans in case Musk violates his company's existing contracts with the US following the ongoing public schism between business magnate Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

Massachusetts Democrat Senator Warren warned in a letter to Rubio, who is serving as acting national security adviser, that Trump and Musk's escalating public feud over the upcoming reconciliation bill could "have serious implications" for US national security, CBS News reported on Saturday.

Warren mentioned Trump's proposal to end government contracts and subsidies for Elon Musk.

Earlier, in response to Trump, Musk threatened to begin decommissioning SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. He has since retracted his threat.

"No petty social media fight between the president and a billionaire should jeopardize U.S. national security," Warren said.

She also inquired about SpaceX's contingency plans and the potential impact on US government satellite communications if Musk shuts down Starlink.

The senator also asked Rubio to provide any analysis the Trump administration has done on "its authorities and options under the Defense Production Act to address vendor lock, monopolies, or contractor refusal to meet national security needs."

According to the letter, Warren requested that the information be provided by June 14, preferably in a public response that can be shared with Congress and the public, but a classified briefing would also suffice.

Warren, a vocal critic of Musk's involvement in the Trump administration, released a report last week detailing examples of Musk profiting from his ties to it.

The public feud between Trump and Musk erupted on Thursday after the president criticized the billionaire for opposing a Republican policy proposal because of its projected impact on the deficit. The conflict quickly escalated, causing backlash in Congress and affecting Tesla's stock.





