US judge again halts ban on foreign students at Harvard

A federal judge has again blocked the US government's plan to exclude foreign students from the elite university Harvard.



Judge Allison Burroughs granted Harvard's request for a temporary restraining order, halting the government's plan to exclude foreign students.



On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation suspending international visas for students due to national security concerns and their failure to comply with federal agencies.



The new ruling means the university would be able to reinstate international students' ability to enter the country to attend Harvard until a June 16 hearing, according to the Harvard Crimson student newspaper.



The university had filed an amended lawsuit against the US government's move at the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts just hours before the judge's decision.



In the lawsuit, Harvard accused Trump's administration of attempting to pressure the institution with an unlawful retaliatory measure.



Judge Burroughs also issued an interim injunction in late May, when Harvard first filed against the moves.



