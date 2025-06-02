Trump says Boulder attack 'will not be tolerated,' blames Biden border policies

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures, as he departs for Pennsylvania, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 30, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump sharply denounced Monday an attack on a rally for hostages being held in Gaza in which at least eight people were injured, using his first public remarks on the "horrific attack" to heap blame on his predecessor's border policies.

"Yesterday's horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America," Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to Sunday's attack.

The president said the attacker entered the country through "Biden's ridiculous Open Border Policy" and should be deported under the "TRUMP Policy."

"Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland," Trump added.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, is reportedly an immigrant who overstayed a tourist visa and was later granted a work permit, Stephen Miller, Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy, said on X.

The FBI has said it is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism.