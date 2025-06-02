Multiple people injured in attack in Boulder, Colorado

Several people were injured Sunday when a man set people on fire during a demonstration in the US state of Colorado held to raise awareness on hostages being held in Gaza, said local authorities.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn told reporters that several individuals sustained injuries, including burns and other wounds. He did not provide an exact number of those injured.

Redfearn said the suspect "was taken into custody without incident" and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The suspect's name has not yet been released as the investigation is ongoing.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that federal authorities are treating the incident as a "targeted terror attack."

"We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado," Patel wrote. "Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available."

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed the investigation is being pursued as an act of terror and targeted violence.

"All of the necessary assets will be dedicated to this investigation," Bongino said on social media. "If you have any investigative tips, please contact the FBI. And if you aided or abetted this attack, we will find you. You cannot hide."

Asked whether local police also consider it a terror attack, Redfearn said "I've been in contact with our local FBI multiple times. We are in communication with them here. We are not calling it a terror attack at this point. It's way too early to speculate on the motive."