Trump, Japanese Premier Ishiba discuss ties, tariffs

US President Donald Trump spoke Thursday with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba about ties and tariffs, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

They exchanged views on ways to further advance Japan-US cooperation in a wide range of fields, encompassing foreign affairs, security and the economy, said the ministry.

Ishiba told reporters that he insisted Washington eliminate all additional tariffs on Japanese products.

"Japan and the United States will cooperate to make better products. There is no change in Japan's position that we will build a so-called win-win relationship," he said.

He added that he wants to hold a face-to-face meeting with Trump at the G7 summit in Canada next month, but "if necessary," he could visit Washington before the summit.

It was the second phone conversation between the two leaders since May 23.

Japan's top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa is in Washington and is expected to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday.

The two countries held a third round of talks last week when Akazawa met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington.

Japan has urged the US to reconsider its tariff policy, which includes a 25% import duty on cars.

While a 24% reciprocal tariff has been put on hold, the US is still imposing a 10% baseline tariff along with levies targeting steel and aluminum.





















