Hamas: Several Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza ambush

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas claimed Sunday to have killed and injured several Israeli soldiers in an ambush in southern Gaza.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its fighters blew up a house on Tuesday where Israeli soldiers had holed up east of al-Qarara town in eastern Khan Younis.

It said several Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in the blast.

Hamas said its fighters also detonated a tunnel opening as Israeli soldiers arrived in the area, with Israeli helicopters seen evacuating the injured.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on Hamas' statement.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.