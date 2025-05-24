7th suspect detained for allegedly aiding New Orleans jailbreak

Authorities have arrested a seventh suspect allegedly in connection with the recent escape of inmates from a New Orleans jail in the US state of Louisiana, as efforts continue to locate the five fugitives still at large and any additional suspects involved, US media reported on Saturday.

Two more arrests were made on Friday, expanding the list of those believed to have supported the escape of 10 inmates from the Orleans Justice Center last week, ABC News quoted authorities as saying.

Among those arrested is 23-year-old Trevon Williams, himself an inmate at the facility.

The Louisiana Attorney General's office said Williams allegedly provided items -- including a blanket and a shirt -- that helped the escapees climb over the jail's razor-wire fencing.

The second suspect, 28-year-old Emmitt Weber, is accused of aiding two escapees after they had fled the facility.

Weber was apprehended following a "high-risk" search warrant executed at a residence in the city, ABC News cited the New Orleans Police Department as saying.

He now faces charges of being an accessory after the fact of simple escape.

"As I promised when we initiated our investigation, we will hold absolutely everyone who contributed any role to the prison break in New Orleans accountable," ABC News quoted Louisiana Attorney-General Liz Murrill as saying in a statement.

"While Trevon Williams was already incarcerated, we will be filing additional charges related to the escape. We will continue our investigation and follow all of the facts to ensure we get accountability," Murrill noted.