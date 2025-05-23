News Americas Harvard files lawsuit over US government block on foreign students

Harvard University filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government on Friday, challenging a decision to block international students from attending the elite institution. The Ivy League university accuses the government of a "blatant violation" of the U.S. Constitution, asserting it's an attempt to pressure the university.

The lawsuit accuses the government of attempting to put the university under pressure with a "blatant violation" of the US Constitution, causing "immediate and devastating effects for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders."



US President Donald Trump has accused Harvard and other elite US universities of allowing anti-Semitism on campus. His administration sent a list of demands on April 11 to Harvard, which the institution has refused to adopt.



US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Thursday the administration was "holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, anti-Semitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus."



She revoked the university's certification to receive foreign students and exchange visitors for what she said was "pro-terrorist conduct."



This means that Harvard's international students would have to transfer to other universities or risk losing their legal status.



"With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission," Harvard said in the lawsuit.













