Trump administration’s 1st ‘self-deportation’ flight lands in Honduras, Colombia

Honduran migrants return home after selfdeporting from the U.S. using the CBP Home app (REUTERS Photo)

The first flight organized under the Donald Trump administration's program for immigrants who choose to "self-deport" landed in Honduras and Colombia on Monday.

The initiative offers free airfare and a $1,000 incentive to participants.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), of the 64 people on the flight, 38 went to Honduras and 26 returned to Colombia after using a mobile app from US Customs and Border Protection to apply for the program.

On May 5, DHS revealed the program offering financial and travel aid to undocumented immigrants returning home if they were to self-deport using the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Home App.

The money would be paid to migrants after they returned to their home country and the process was confirmed through the app.

In a statement issued earlier this month the DHS said: "Self-deportation is a dignified way to leave the US and will allow illegal aliens to avoid being encountered by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)."

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said: "Today, DHS conducted its first Project Homecoming charter flight of 64 individuals who voluntarily chose to self-deport to their home countries of Honduras and Colombia."

"If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home. If you don't, you will be subjected to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be allowed to return. If you are in this country illegally, self-deport NOW and preserve your opportunity to potentially return the legal, right way," Noem added.