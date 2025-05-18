US senator demands end to Gaza food blockade as children starve

Palestinians shove to get a portion of cooked food from a charity kitchen in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on May 17, 2025. (AFP Photo)

US Sen. Chris Van Hollen demanded an immediate end to Israel's food blockade of the Gaza Strip on Saturday, warning that children are already dying from starvation as aid deliveries remain blocked at border crossings.

"Let food into Gaza NOW! Netanyahu & his govt are starving 2M civilians," the senator from the state of Maryland wrote on X, citing a World Food Program report that warned of famine risk across Gaza.

Van Hollen emphasized that the blockade has been going on for 76 days. "Trucks with food are waiting to get in but are blocked."

He added that children have already died from food shortages, as he accused the US of being "complicit in this gross violation of international law."

Israel has blocked all supplies, including food, water and medicine, from entering Gaza since March 2, and resumed military operations March 18 after abandoning ceasefire talks.

The death toll since October 2023 has exceeded 53,200 in Gaza, including women and children.