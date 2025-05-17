11 prisoners escape from Louisiana jail, one captured

Eleven prisoners have reportedly escaped from a prison in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to a statement from the Louisiana State Police on the social media platform X, one of the escaped inmates has been caught, while a search continues for the other ten.

The statement revealed that during a morning headcount, it was discovered that 11 prisoners were missing. The escapees are men aged between 19 and 42 years.

Sheriff Susan Hutson said her department is actively cooperating with local, state, and federal law enforcement to locate the escaped prisoners.

Hutson also mentioned that a thorough investigation is underway to determine how the escape occurred, adding that any shortcomings or failures leading to the incident will be addressed with swift and full accountability.