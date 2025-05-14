US DEMOCRATS PLAN TO VOTE AGAINST TRUMPS IMPEACHMENT BILL

US House Democratic leaders said Wednesday they plan to vote to kill a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump.

"I have said before from this podium that this is not the right approach we should be taking. We'll join the members of the leadership team in voting to table that motion," Rep. Pete Aguilar, the chair of the Democratic Caucus, told reporters.

"Right now, our focus is on health care being stripped away from the American people. That is the most urgent and dire thing that we could be talking about this week. Everything else is a distraction," he added.

Congressman Shri Thanedar, a Democrat from Michigan, introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump last month, citing "a sweeping abuse of power, flagrant violations of the Constitution, and acts of tyranny that undermine American democracy and threaten the rule of law."

Aguilar said impeachment is a "tool" and Trump is "no stranger" to impeachments because he has been impeached twice.

"Right now, the issue of the day is, will Republicans stand up and support health care in this country for their constituents? That is a fundamental issue," he added.