UN ENVOY WELCOMES TRUMPS REMARKS ON CESSATION OF SYRIAN SANCTIONS

UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen welcomed US President Donald Trump's remarks Tuesday on the cessation of sanctions on Syria.

"This is in line with my continuous call for meaningful action on this front. Across Syria & throughout diaspora, Syrians overwhelmingly call for broader & faster sanctions relief," Pedersen said on X.

His remarks came after Trump said during the 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum in the Saudi capital Riyadh that he would order the removal of "brutal and crippling" US sanctions on Syria to give that country "a chance at greatness."

"This is crucial to enabling the delivery of essential services, including health & education, reviving the Syrian economy, unlocking meaningful support from the region, & enabling many Syrians to contribute actively to a national effort to rebuild their country," Pedersen said.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday, one day ahead of a meeting with Trump, the Syrian presidency said in a statement.

Trump arrived Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, beginning a Gulf tour that will include visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.