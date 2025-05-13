Canadian prime minister selects Cabinet to tackle problems with US

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney watches over a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 13, 2025. (REUTERS)

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney named his new Cabinet on Tuesday, which features a team to battle US President Donald Trump on trade, tariffs and his appetite to annex.

The Cabinet has been reduced to 28 from 30, and 10 secretaries of state have been named to handle lesser tasks, freeing up senior Cabinet members to tackle major issues. The reduction is being called a tier approach -- reduced from the 39 inherited from Justin Trudeau.

Several members of the Cabinet will have a primary focus -- Trump's threats to Canada's sovereignty and tariffs aimed at the country in a trade war.

Minister Responsible for Canada-US Trade Dominic LeBlanc will have a key role in Canada-US trade negotiations. Carney chose the order in which the Cabinet was sworn in, with LeBlanc being first, highlighting the importance of his ministry.

Trump's moves have unnerved Canada's automotive and industrial sectors and could decimate the economy unless Carney and his team succeed in getting Trump to stand down on the trade war.

Melanie Joly assumes the industry portfolio. She, too, will stay involved in the Canada-US negotiations.

Carney promised he was the best man to handle Trump and said US relations is the key goal of his smaller and more focused Cabinet.

Another key factor in Trump's dealings is Finance Minister Francois-Phillippe Champagne, whose new post was being temporarily filled by LeBlanc.

Anita Anand takes over as minister of foreign affairs, another player in the Trump landscape.