Trump fires librarian of Congress, prompting outcry from Democrats: Report

US President Donald Trump dismissed Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress since 2016, a move that has sparked widespread criticism from Democrats, according to American media.

Hayden, the first woman and first African American to lead the Library of Congress, was notified of her firing via email from the White House's personnel department Thursday evening, according to a copy of the email obtained by Roll Call.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned the action in a statement, calling it "unjust" and "callous," accusing Trump of attempting to "ban books, whitewash American history, and turn back the clock."

Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Rosa DeLauro called the move part of a disturbing pattern of removing "dedicated public servants without cause" and potentially replacing them with "one of his 'friends' who is not qualified."

"This move undermines the foundational principles of our democracy and erodes public trust in our institutions," DeLauro said. "The Trump Administration must provide a transparent explanation for this decision."

Hayden, who was sworn in for a 10-year term in September 2016, was appointed after being nominated by President Barack Obama.

She had recently testified before both the Senate Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee and the House Administration Committee, where Rep. Joseph D. Morelle warned that Trump's administration was targeting cultural institutions like libraries and museums.

The Library of Congress is a legislative branch agency, but the president has the statutory authority to appoint its head, subject to Senate confirmation.

Morelle announced plans to introduce legislation that would shift the power to appoint the Librarian of Congress to Congress, aiming to protect the position from political interference.

In a statement, Morelle called Hayden "an American hero" and lamented the loss of a "patriotic public servant" who had dedicated her career to serving the public, from helping children learn to read to preserving vital national treasures.

The White House has yet to provide a public explanation for Hayden's firing.





