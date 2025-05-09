Trump calls for 30-day 'unconditional' Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

US President Donald Trump called Thursday for a 30-day "unconditional" ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, saying it must "ultimately build toward a peace agreement."

"Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The U.S. calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

"Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations," he said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump warned that if the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions.

He said he will stay committed to securing peace between Russia and Ukraine together with the Europeans.

"And a Lasting Peace it will be! This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement. It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment's notice if my services are needed," he added.