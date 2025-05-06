News Americas Poland accuses Russia of meddling in presidential election campaign

Poland accuses Russia of meddling in presidential election campaign

Accusing Russia of interference in its presidential election campaign, Poland's government underlined on Tuesday that Moscow was employing tactics including disinformation and attacks on critical infrastructure.

DPA AMERICAS Published May 06,2025 Subscribe

Poland's government on Tuesday accused Russia of interfering in the presidential election campaign by spreading disinformation and attacking the country's critical infrastructure.



Digitalization Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski made the accusations at a defence conference in Warsaw.



Polish voters go to the polls on May 18.



He said the Russian military intelligence agency GRU has doubled its activities in Poland this year compared to 2024. The GRU is recruiting individuals online to spread false information among Polish citizens, he said.



Poland, a member of both NATO and the European Union, is one of Ukraine's most important political and military supporters in its battle against Russia, which invaded Ukraine more than three years ago.



Warsaw also plays a key role as a logistical hub for Western military aid to Kiev.



Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, of the right-wing Law and Justice party (PiS), cannot run again after 10 years in office.



Two politicians are currently considered frontrunners to succeed him. Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski is running for the liberal-conservative camp led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Independent historian Karol Nawrocki is the PiS candidate.



If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the first round, a run-off election is planned for June 2.







