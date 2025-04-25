US to spend $946B on nuclear upgrades by 2034

The US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that $946 billion will be spent through 2034 to maintain and modernize the country's current nuclear military power.

The CBO on Thursday released its biennial report titled "Projected Costs of US Nuclear Forces," based on budget plans from the US defense and energy ministries.

The report stated that nuclear expenditures will cost approximately $95 billion per year between 2025 and 2034, with $357 billion set aside until 2034 to maintain the existing nuclear arsenal.

Estimates show that $309 billion will be spent on weapon systems, $79 billion on command, control, communication, and early warning systems, and $72 billion on laboratory equipment, with $129 billion set aside for potential additional costs.



The US nuclear forces include nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, long- and short-range bombers, and nuclear warheads.



According to January 2024 data from the online statistics portal Statista, 5,044 of the world's 12,121 nuclear warheads belong to the US.





