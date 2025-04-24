US TO PUSH RUSSIA TO ACCEPT UKRAINES MILITARY RIGHTS IN PEACE TALKS: REPORT

US to push Russia to accept Ukraine's military rights in peace talks: Report

Ukrainian rescuers walk past a child's toy at the site of a damaged high-rise residential building after a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, 22 April 2025, amid the Russian invasion. (EPA)

The US will push Russia to acknowledge Ukraine's right to maintain its army and defense sector as part of a proposed peace deal, according to a report by Bloomberg on Thursday.

The report, citing sources familiar with the matter, said US envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to present the demand to Russian President Vladimir Putin in negotiations. The move signals Washington's intent to seek concessions from both sides.

Agreeing to a fully equipped Ukrainian military would mean abandoning Russia's goal of demilitarizing Ukraine, one of Putin's key objectives, said Bloomberg.

The US is also urging Russia to return control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which would be administered by the US to provide energy to both sides.

Additional US proposals include restoring Ukraine's access to the Dnieper River and reclaiming land in the Kharkiv region.

Moscow, meanwhile, continues to insist on international recognition of four partly occupied regions in Ukraine.

At a recent meeting in Paris, the Trump administration reportedly proposed recognizing Crimea as Russian territory and freezing other front lines, effectively leaving them under Moscow's control. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has consistently rejected any territorial concessions.

Bloomberg noted that while the US is discussing security guarantees for Ukraine, it has yet to commit to contributing troops or future military aid.

US President Donald Trump previously warned that the US may abandon talks if an agreement is not soon reached.