Shooter in Illinois massacre that killed 7 victims sentenced to life in prison

The shooter in the deadly 2022 Highland Park massacre in the state of Illinois was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to media outlets.

Judge Victoria Rossetti admonished Robert Crimo III as she sentenced the mass murderer to seven consecutive life terms.

"His actions tell this court that he was just a coward, hiding behind a skirt, makeup and an assault weapon that he used to terrorize a community," said Rossetti.

Crimo, 24, shot 55 people, killing seven, in the July 4, 2022, attack at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, a suburb 30 miles (48.3 kilometers) north of Chicago.

Crimo said he planned the attack for years, starting in 2017 or 2018. Authorities said on the day of the attack, he fired more than 80 rounds from an assault rifle before fleeing.

Jury selection began in late February, but on the day the trial was set to begin on March 3, Crimo suddenly pleaded guilty to all charges: 21 counts of murder, three for each of the seven people killed, and 48 counts of attempted murder.

The massacre led to a statewide assault weapons ban that survived challenges at the Illinois and US top courts.

The shooting also led to a groundbreaking prosecution of Crimo's father for helping his son obtain the weapons used in the attack.

Robert Crimo Jr was charged with reckless conduct and accepted a last-minute deal, pleading guilty to misdemeanor counts and receiving a two-month jail sentence and 100 hours of community service for agreeing to sponsor his son's gun license application.

Prosecutors said they hoped it would serve as a "beacon" to other states to have the court system hold parents accountable for the actions of their children.