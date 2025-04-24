OpenAI interested in purchasing Google Chrome amid antitrust case

OpenAI, in a noteworthy statement, commented on the proposal from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding the potential sale of Google's Chrome browser, a key issue in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit against Google. OpenAI revealed that it would consider purchasing Chrome if it were made available for sale.

The lawsuit aims to end Google's monopoly in the internet search and advertising markets, with one proposed solution being the divestment of some of its products. One of the most prominent suggestions is the sale of the Chrome browser to another company.

To evaluate this possibility, multiple tech companies were invited to hearings, including OpenAI. According to Bloomberg, Nick Turley, head of OpenAI's ChatGPT division, expressed that OpenAI was open to acquiring Chrome. He also mentioned that other companies were interested in buying the browser, though he could not reveal their names.

Turley emphasized that, if OpenAI were to acquire Chrome, it would transform the browser into one with a "AI-first" structure. Currently, users can access ChatGPT as an extension on Chrome, but if Chrome were to be under OpenAI's control, more integrated AI solutions could be expected.

The DOJ's antitrust lawsuit against Google is considered the biggest in the last 25 years, targeting not only Chrome but also Google's mobile operating system, Android. Alleged agreements between Google and companies like Apple and Mozilla have strengthened the monopoly claims. Last year, Google lost in the responsibility phase of the trial, with its dominance in the digital market being classified as a "monopoly." The current focus is on the potential decision to separate some of Google's products and who might acquire Chrome.