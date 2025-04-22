Detained Columbia activist misses birth of his 1st child after release request denied

Mahmoud Khalil, a recent graduate of Columbia University who was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers for his participation in pro-Palestinian protests, was barred from attending the birth of his first child Monday after immigration authorities denied a request for his temporary release, his wife said in a statement.

In a statement shared with Anadolu, Noor Abdalla called the decision "purposeful" and accused the agency of attempting to punish her family.

"Despite our request for ICE to allow Mahmoud to attend the birth, they denied his temporary release to meet our son," she said. "This was a purposeful decision by ICE to make me, Mahmoud, and our son suffer."

"ICE and the Trump administration have stolen these precious moments from our family in an attempt to silence Mahmoud's support for Palestinian freedom," she said.

Abdalla said her husband is being "unjustly detained" more than 1,000 miles away from their home and newborn child, adding: "My son and I should not be navigating his first days on earth without Mahmoud."

According to CNN, Khalil was able to experience his son's birth on the phone, citing a spokesperson from his legal team. Both Abdalla and the baby are reported to be in good health.

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE did not immediately comment on the matter.

Khalil, 30, a green card holder, who helped organize campus protests last year, was arrested by ICE agents on March 8 at his university-owned apartment in New York City, where he lived with his then-pregnant wife, a US citizen.

While the Trump administration has accused Khalil of engaging in "activities aligned with Hamas," no evidence has been presented in court to support the claim. He has not been charged with any crime.

Earlier this month, an immigration judge ruled that Khalil is removable from the US, a decision his lawyers are appealing. His legal team is also pursuing a separate federal case challenging the legality of his detention and seeking his release.