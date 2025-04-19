3 killed in small plane crash in US Midwest

Three people died in a small aircraft crash in the Midwestern US state of Nebraska, with officials confirming all bodies were recovered by Friday night.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the aircraft went down in the Platte River south of the city of Fremont on Friday evening, according to ABC News.

Authorities confirmed that "the three occupants of the plane have been recovered and are confirmed deceased," adding that their names would be released once their families are notified.

The sheriff's office said the aircraft was flying along the Platte River when it crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the investigation. The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Local authorities urged the public to avoid the area to ensure the investigation proceeds without interference.