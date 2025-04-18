US citizen killed after hijacking small plane in Belize

A Tropic Air counter is seen at Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport in Belize City on April 17, 2025. (AFP Photo)

A US citizen hijacked a small plane in Belize on Thursday and injured three people before being fatally shot by another passenger.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Akinyela Sawa Taylor, took control of the Tropic Air Belize plane carrying 13 other passengers, which was traveling from Corozal to San Pedro.

According to police reports, Taylor brandished a knife mid-flight and stabbed three people, including the pilot, causing the aircraft to circle erratically in airspace between northern Belize and Belize City.

He demanded to be taken out of the country and more fuel for the plane, as it was running low.

A passenger licensed to carry a firearm eventually shot Taylor, bringing the hijacking to an end.

The plane landed safely on the outskirts of Belize City. All injured passengers, along with Taylor, were rushed to a nearby hospital. Taylor later died from gunshot wounds.

Authorities are still investigating how Taylor—a presumed military veteran—was able to board the flight with a concealed knife.

In a press release, Tropic Air CEO Maximillian Greif confirmed that the injured passengers are receiving medical care and commended the pilot for his actions.

"Earlier today, a Tropic Air flight faced a serious and unprecedented in-flight emergency. In the face of incomprehensible pressure, our pilot acted with extraordinary courage and calm, guiding the aircraft to a safe landing. His actions were nothing short of heroic," the statement said.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said during a press briefing that they are continuing to gather information.

"We're grateful—grateful that this didn't turn into a mass casualty event. With over a dozen people on that plane, it could have been far worse. We know a few details now, but much more remains to be understood," Bruce said.