US vice president to visit Italy, India

US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Italy and India from April 18 - 24, the White House said Wednesday.

Vance will discuss "shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country," it said in a statement.

In Rome, Vance will meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

In India, he will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, according to the statement.

He will hold meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said, adding Vance and his family will also participate in engagements at cultural sites.

The vice president's wife, Usha Vance, is from a Telugu Indian immigrant family.