Trump calls for immediate resignation of New York attorney general

New York State Attorney General Letitia James attends the National Action Network National Convention in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, demanding her immediate resignation.

"Letitia James, a totally corrupt politician, should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Everyone is trying to MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN, and it can never be done with this wacky crook in office."

Trump's remarks came amid ongoing tensions with James, following a civil fraud trial that concluded in February.

A New York judge found Trump, his sons, and Trump Organization executives liable for inflating asset values to secure favorable loans and insurance. The court ordered Trump to pay $454 million in penalties.

James, who filed the suit in 2022 after a lengthy investigation, called the ruling a win for justice: "No matter how rich, powerful, or politically connected you are — no one is above the law."

Trump denies wrongdoing, claims political bias, and is appealing the decision after posting a $175 million bond in March.

Elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, James has prioritized corporate accountability and civil rights, leading investigations into The National Rifle Association of America and major tech firms.

James has not yet responded to Trump's latest remarks.