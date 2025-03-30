Small plane crashes into US home

A small plane crashed into a home in the US suburb of Minneapolis on Saturday, leaving no survivors.

However, no one on the ground was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the crash occurred in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota at approximately 12.20 p.m. (1720GMT). The Socata TBM 700 aircraft had departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was en route to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis when it went down.

Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway confirmed that all those on board perished in the crash.

"There were no occupant fatalities, everybody exited the home safely," Conway added.

Crews arrived at the scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames, said Conway. The circumstances of the incident are unclear.





