Pentagon chief says US will ensure 'deterrence' across Taiwan Strait

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed America’s commitment to "robust deterrence" in the Indo-Pacific, including the Taiwan Strait, in response to China's growing military pressure. Speaking in Japan, Hegseth highlighted the strong US-Japan alliance as crucial for regional peace and security.

AFP AMERICAS
Published March 30,2025
The United States will ensure "robust, ready and credible deterrence" in the Indo Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday, calling Chinese actions "aggressive and coercive".

"America is committed to sustaining robust, ready and credible deterrence in the Indo Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait," Hegseth said in Japan after talks with counterpart Gen Nakatani.

"Japan would be on the front lines of any contingency we might face in the western Pacific and we stand together in support of each other.

"That's why today Minister Nakatani and I talked about the severe and urgent security environment around Japan, and we discussed what we are going to do about it," Hegseth told reporters.

Beijing has stepped up military pressure in recent years around Taiwan, including near-daily air incursions, and has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control.

"Today's meetings have affirmed the extraordinary strength of America's alliance with Japan. After today's discussion, it is clear to me that our alliance is the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo Pacific negotiation," Hegseth said.

"America and Japan stand firmly together in the face of aggressive and coercive actions by the Communist Chinese."