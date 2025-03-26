Trump halts green card processing for refugees, expands security screening

The Trump administration has quietly suspended processing green cards for certain applicants, including approved refugees, as part of a broader effort to strengthen immigrant screening, according to CBS News.

Multiple anonymous sources told the news outlet Tuesday that US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently instructed officials to halt the processing of residency applications submitted by individuals granted refugee or asylum status.

President Donald Trump's executive order on Jan. 20, titled "Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats," directed agencies to "vet and screen to the maximum degree possible all aliens who intend to be admitted, enter, or are already inside the United States, particularly those coming from regions or nations with identified security risks."

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed it is "placing a temporary pause on finalizing certain adjustment of status applications pending the completion of additional screening and vetting."

The move adds another layer to an already rigorous process for refugees and asylees. "There's a certain amount of documentation you have to provide," Laura Collins of the Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative told CBS, noting that many of the applicants have already been approved by the government.

Trump implemented similar policies in his first term, directing USCIS to review every application "with a fine-tooth comb," which, according to Collins, disrupted the agency's operations.

Between 2016 and 2020, spending on vetting increased from $53 million to $149 million, according to MPI, an immigration think tank that supports enforcement and a pathway to citizenship.

The Trump administration last week gave more than half a million migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela 30 days to self-deport or face deportation, citing "loosely vetted" claims and fraud concerns.

The administration is also intensifying social media scrutiny for immigrants applying for legal status with an announcement earlier this month by the USCIS that said it is necessary for "the enhanced identity verification, vetting and national security screening."

Applicants must now submit their social media accounts for review, according to the new plan.