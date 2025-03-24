Second lady Usha Vance to visit Greenland amid Trump’s annexation bid

Vice President of the United States James David 'JD' Vance (R) and his wife Usha Vance (L) pose for pictures at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 11 February 2025. (EPA Photo)

US second lady Usha Vance and one of her three children will travel to Greenland amid US President Donald Trump's repeated statements on the annexation of the country.

Media outlets reported that Vance will be accompanied by White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

Vance is scheduled to depart on Thursday and return on Saturday. She and her son will join a US delegation to "visit historical sites" and "learn about Greenlandic heritage," according to a statement from the White House Sunday.

During her visit, Vance will participate in the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland's national dogsled race, which "brings together approximately 37 mushers and 444 dogs in a remarkable display of speed, skill, and teamwork," the statement said.

"Vance and the delegation are excited to witness this monumental race and celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity," the White House added.

Greenland Prime Minister Mute B. Egede called the US delegation's trip to the island "highly aggressive" in an interview with Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq on Sunday, and raised particular objection to Waltz's visit.

"What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us," Egede said.

"His mere presence in Greenland will no doubt fuel American belief in Trump's mission — and the pressure will increase," he added.

Since beginning his second term in January, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, citing its importance for US security and "even international security."

Greenland, the world's largest island, has been an autonomous territory of Denmark since 1979. Situated between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, it is rich in minerals and strategically located in the Arctic.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, with the Danish government asserting its continued sovereignty over the island. A survey conducted in January showed that 85% of Greenland's population opposes joining the US.

Recently, Greenland's Prime Minister-elect Jens-Frederik Nielsen urged European countries to stand with the territory, asserting that it is not for sale.

"Stand with us and make clear that Greenland is not and will never be for sale. Greenland is run by the Greenlandic people and that will never change," Nielsen told Anadolu.