US considering militarized border zone in New Mexico: Report

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) mobile surveillance camera system is stationed on a hill overlooking the U.S.-Mexico border in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., February 25, 2025. (REUTERS)

The Trump administration is reportedly developing a plan to establish a militarized zone along the southern border of the US state of New Mexico, a long-standing demand of conservative policymakers, according to local media reports.

This zone would be staffed by active-duty US troops with the authority to detain migrants crossing into the country unlawfully, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Discussions have focused on converting a section of the border into a military installation, which would legally allow US soldiers to apprehend migrants who enter the area.

According to the report, these individuals would then be held until they can be transferred to immigration authorities.