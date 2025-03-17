US says airstrikes in Yemen ‘took out’ multiple Houthi leaders

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has said that airstrikes in Yemen took out multiple Houthi leaders, amid escalation over attacks by the Yemeni group on shipping in the Red Sea.

"These were not kind of pinprick, back-and-forth - what ultimately proved to be feckless attacks. This was an overwhelming response that actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out." Waltz told ABC News on Sunday.

He said that the latest strikes were different from the attacks carried out under the former administration of Joe Biden.

"The difference here is, one, going after the Houthi leadership, and two, holding Iran responsible," he said.

Waltz said Iran was responsible for funding and training the Houthis and helping the Yemeni group in its attacks against US warships.

At least 53 people were killed and 98 others injured in US-UK airstrikes on Yemen on Saturday, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

The attacks came as US President Donald Trump warned that "hell will rain down" if the Iran-backed group continues its attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis warned Israel on March 7 to allow humanitarian aid into the blockaded Gaza Strip within four days or face renewed maritime operations against Israeli-linked vessels.

The Houthis have been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. But it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all aid into Gaza on March 2.