Trump to speak with Putin about Ukraine ceasefire

Daily newspapers with covers, dedicated to the recent phone call of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, are laid out at a newsstand in a street in Moscow, Russia, February 13, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said he plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as part of ongoing efforts to secure a temporary halt to fighting in Ukraine, The New York Times reported Sunday.

"We want to see if we can bring that war to an end," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday evening, according to NYT. "Maybe we can. Maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance," he said.

"We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday," the US president added.

His remarks come as negotiations over a 30-day cease-fire continue, with discussions reportedly focusing on territorial concessions and control over key infrastructure, including power plants. "It's a lot of land," Trump said, without elaborating on specific details, the report said.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy to the Middle East, who has been involved in the talks, described his recent meeting with Putin in Moscow as "positive" and said progress had been made in narrowing the differences between Russia and Ukraine.

With heavy aerial strikes continuing through the weekend, Trump is working to gain Putin's support for a 30-day ceasefire approved by Ukraine last week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Putin of stalling negotiations while attempting to reposition Russian forces on the battlefield to strengthen his leverage.