Trump mocks Biden over alleged use of autopen to sign documents

US President-elect Donald Trump greets US President Joe Biden as he arrives for inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP File Photo)

US President Donald Trump mocked former President Joe Biden on Sunday, drawing attention to the ongoing controversy over Biden's alleged use of an autopen, a mechanical device that replicates signatures, during his presidency.

Trump shared a post on Truth Social featuring three images: his official portrait from his first term, a photo of Biden's autopen, and his official portrait for his second term.

"The person who was the real President during the Biden years was the person who controlled the Autopen," Trump said in another post on Truth Social.

The Oversight Project, a division of the conservative Heritage Foundation behind Project 2025, released a report alleging that Biden used an autopen to sign nearly every document they could find, except for "the announcement that the former president was dropping out of the race last year." The group also shared photo examples to support its claim.

"WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY," they also wrote on X.

During his speech at the Oval Office on Friday, Trump criticized Biden's alleged use of an autopen to sign important documents, calling it a sign of incompetence. He said: "Who would think to sign important documents by autopen?"

"These are major documents you're signing, you're proud to sign, yet you have your signature on something and in 300 years, they say 'oh look.' Can you imagine everything was signed by autopen? Almost everything. Nobody has ever heard of such a thing. It should have never happened,"Trump added.