US Secret Service shot armed man near White House after confrontation: Report

An armed man was shot by US Secret Service officers early Sunday outside the White House after he allegedly brandished a firearm, the agency said, according to a CNN report.

The report says the incident began when the Secret Service received information from local police about a "suicidal individual" traveling to Washington, DC from the Midwestern state of Indiana.

Officers identified the man, who was near the White House, and located his parked vehicle.

When officers approached the individual, he reportedly pulled out a firearm, prompting an armed confrontation. Secret Service personnel fired shots, and the man was taken to a local hospital. His condition has not been disclosed.

No injuries were reported among Secret Service agents, and the investigation is now being handled by the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department's Internal Affairs Division Force Investigations Team.

At the time of the incident, President Donald Trump was not at the White House, but at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort, the report said.

The Secret Service has been under the microscope following multiple attempts last summer to assassinate Trump, who was then running for president.








